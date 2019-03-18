Kochi: Thrikkakara police have booked a case against Father Paul Thelakat based on a complaint of giving fake documents against Syro Malabar church Archbishop Mar George Alencherry. The complainant is Syro Malabar Church Internet Mission Executive director Father Joby Maprakaavil.

The information came out in public the day after the 70th birthday celebrations of Father Paul Thelakat. The issue began at the St Thomas Mount church last January. The complaint against Father Thelakat relates to submission of fake bank accounts against the Cardinal of Syro Malabar church Synod. The first information report was registered on March 8. A case as per IPC section 468, 471, 34 was booked. Father Paul Thelakat was one among many who had come out against the illegal land grab case. He had also extended support to the Kuruvilangad nuns protest.

Reacting to the incident Father Thelakat said he had exchanged the documents to the Synod when they wanted to verify the bank papers of some priests. He had given the documents only to those who are qualified to check it. With a senior priest filing a complaint against another priest, it looks certain that the land grab case may come up again.