Uduma (Kasaragod): A nurse and her family were threatened for informing the police about a group of youngsters playing cricket violating lockdown norms here. Bekal police registered a case against seven people based on the complaint filed by Bekal Thampuranvalappu native Maneesha, a nurse at Kanhangad Mansoor Hospital.

According to the police, Maneesha noticed a group of youngsters playing cricket near her house violating the lockdown. She requested them to go back as they did not maintain any social distancing as per the health department's instruction to prevent coronavirus transmission. But the youngsters ignored her request and continued to play. Following this, Maneesha informed the Bekal police about the incident.

When the police arrived at the place, the youngsters ran away. But later, a group of youngsters and their family members came to Maneesha's house and threatened to put her and her father in danger. They also said that Maneesha's scooter will be thrown into the sea, it is stated in the complaint.

Earlier, Maneesh had revealed in a video posted in social media that she had informed the Sree Kurumba Bhagavathi temple authorities to convince the youngsters about the problems of violating lockdown and the importance of social distancing. However, the youngsters ignored the temple authorities also.

The woman also stated in the video that a man named Rajan threatened to beat her up in public and if anything happens to her and her family, these people will be responsible for it. Bekal SI P Ajith Kumar is investigating the matter.